    Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies [Image 3 of 8]

    Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies

    RZESZóW, POLAND

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force maintainers and aerial porters assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing walk on the Rzeszów-Jasionka airfield in Poland, Feb. 10, 2022. Approximately 150 personnel from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing deployed to support NATO allies and partners, specializing in combat communications, air traffic control, cargo transportation and airfield management. Photo has been edited for operational security purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 14:29
    Photo ID: 7051490
    VIRIN: 220210-F-PJ020-1213
    Resolution: 4120x2741
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: RZESZóW, PL 
    This work, Maintaining readiness for our NATO allies [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    partnership
    521 AMOW
    721 AMXS
    #europeansupport2022
    #supporteuropartallies

