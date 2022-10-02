Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Fires M9 [Image 10 of 10]

    Sailor Fires M9

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Seaman David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220210-N-MJ302-1221 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2022) Master-at-Arms Seaman Jakob Butler, from Sacramento, Calif., participates in a small arms live fire aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 05:16
    Photo ID: 7049804
    VIRIN: 220210-N-MJ302-1221
    Resolution: 4884x3254
    Size: 694.65 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Fires M9 [Image 10 of 10], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot
    Nimitz Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot
    Nimitz Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot
    Sailors Test Respirator
    Sailor Fires Pistol
    General Quarters
    General Quarters
    General Quarters
    Sailors Mark Targets
    Sailor Fires M9

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M9
    shooting
    Nimitz
    Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT