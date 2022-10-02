220210-N-MJ302-1221 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2022) Master-at-Arms Seaman Jakob Butler, from Sacramento, Calif., participates in a small arms live fire aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 05:16
|Photo ID:
|7049804
|VIRIN:
|220210-N-MJ302-1221
|Resolution:
|4884x3254
|Size:
|694.65 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Sailor Fires M9 [Image 10 of 10], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
