220210-N-XK462-1025 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2022) Sailors mark targets during a gun shoot aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 05:16
|Photo ID:
|7049803
|VIRIN:
|220210-N-XK462-1025
|Resolution:
|4355x2780
|Size:
|490.27 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors Mark Targets [Image 10 of 10], by SA Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT