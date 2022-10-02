Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Mark Targets [Image 9 of 10]

    Sailors Mark Targets

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220210-N-XK462-1025 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2022) Sailors mark targets during a gun shoot aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Mark Targets [Image 10 of 10], by SA Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

