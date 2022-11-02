220208-N-MJ302-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2022) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Brandon Barrett, from Winston Salem N.C., calibrates a toxic gas detector during a general quarters drill on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)
|02.11.2022
|02.12.2022 05:16
|7049800
|201013-N-MJ302-1003
|4899x3508
|793.05 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|4
|1
