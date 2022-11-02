Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Test Respirator [Image 4 of 10]

    Sailors Test Respirator

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220210-N-LY692-1028 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb.10, 2022) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Dan Foster from Hutchinson, Kan., conducts a respirator fit test on Electricians Mate 2nd Class Andre Diagle from Nashua, N.H., on board Aircraft Carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 05:17
    Photo ID: 7049798
    VIRIN: 220210-N-LY692-1028
    Resolution: 6416x3654
    Size: 527.89 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Test Respirator [Image 10 of 10], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    Respirator

