Sailors Test Respirator

220210-N-LY692-1028 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb.10, 2022) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Dan Foster from Hutchinson, Kan., conducts a respirator fit test on Electricians Mate 2nd Class Andre Diagle from Nashua, N.H., on board Aircraft Carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)
