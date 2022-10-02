220210-N-EB640-1146 PACIFIC OCEAN, (Feb. 10, 2022) Damage Controlman 3rd Class, , from Fort Worth, Tx., performs S-5 maintenance on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting sea trials after completing a six-month planned incremental availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Third Class Bryant Lang.)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 05:17
|Photo ID:
|7049797
|VIRIN:
|220210-N-EB640-1146
|Resolution:
|3863x2132
|Size:
|744.83 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nimitz Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot [Image 10 of 10], by SN Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
