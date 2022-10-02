Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot [Image 3 of 10]

    Nimitz Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Seaman Bryant Lang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220210-N-EB640-1146 PACIFIC OCEAN, (Feb. 10, 2022) Damage Controlman 3rd Class, , from Fort Worth, Tx., performs S-5 maintenance on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting sea trials after completing a six-month planned incremental availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Third Class Bryant Lang.)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 05:17
    Photo ID: 7049797
    VIRIN: 220210-N-EB640-1146
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot [Image 10 of 10], by SN Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Aircraft Carrier
    USS Nimitz
    Gun Shoot

