William Henry Harrison Wreath Laying Ceremony 2022

From left, Capt. Nicholas Kmoch, chaplain, 353rd Civil Affairs Command, and Brig. Gen. John M. Dreska, commanding general, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, place a wreath inside the tomb of former President William Henry Harrison during a ceremony honoring the 9th president of the United States in North Bend, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2022. The annual ceremony is conducted each year on or near the anniversary of Harrison's birth. This year marks 249 years since he was born in Virginia.

