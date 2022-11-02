Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    William Henry Harrison Wreath Laying Ceremony 2022 [Image 4 of 6]

    William Henry Harrison Wreath Laying Ceremony 2022

    NORTH BEND, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Brigadier Gen. John M. Dreska, commanding general, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, salutes the wreath honoring former President William Henry Harrison during a ceremony commemorating the life and service of the 9th president of the United States in North Bend, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2022. This year's ceremony marked the 249th anniversary of Harrison's birth.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    North Bend
    Ohio
    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    William Henry Harrison

