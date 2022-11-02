William Henry Harrison Wreath Laying Ceremony 2022

Brigadier Gen. John M. Dreska, commanding general, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, salutes the wreath honoring former President William Henry Harrison during a ceremony commemorating the life and service of the 9th president of the United States in North Bend, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2022. This year's ceremony marked the 249th anniversary of Harrison's birth.
