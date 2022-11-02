William Henry Harrison Wreath Laying Ceremony 2022

Members of the local community, local leaders and members of the U.S. Army Reserve gathered atop the William Henry Harrison Memorial in North Bend, Ohio, to honor the 9th president of the United States during a ceremony Feb. 11, 2022. The annual ceremony occurs on or near the former president's birthday. This year marks 249 years since his birth in Virginia.

