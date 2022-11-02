Specialist Mindy Strahl, bugler, 338th Army Band, plays taps during the ceremony honoring former President William Henry Harrison in North Bend, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2022. The annual ceremony commemorates the 9th president of the United States.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 15:04
|Photo ID:
|7048909
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-SX453-1133
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.48 MB
|Location:
|NORTH BEND, OH, US
This work, William Henry Harrison Wreath Laying Ceremony 2022, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS
