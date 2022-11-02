Captain Nicholas Kmoch, chaplain, 353rd Civil Affairs Command, reads the opening prayer during a wreath laying ceremony honoring former President William Henry Harrison in North Bend, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2022. The annual ceremony occurs on or near the 9th president's birthday. This year marks 249 years since Harrison was born in Virginia.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 15:04 Photo ID: 7048907 VIRIN: 220211-A-SX453-1061 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 8.02 MB Location: NORTH BEND, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, William Henry Harrison Wreath Laying Ceremony 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.