North Bend, Ohio, Mayor Douglas Sammons, center, and Brig. Gen. John M. Dreska, right, commanding general, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, talk about the life and legacy of former President William Henry Harrison during a wreath laying ceremony honoring the 9th president of the United States Feb. 11, 2022. The annual ceremony marked the 249th anniversary of Harrison's birth.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 15:04 Photo ID: 7048906 VIRIN: 220211-A-SX453-1004 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.13 MB Location: NORTH BEND, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, William Henry Harrison Wreath Laying Ceremony 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.