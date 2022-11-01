Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Collaborating across borders: OSI Det 501, French law enforcement team up

    Collaborating across borders: OSI Det 501, French law enforcement team up

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of Office of Special Investigations Detachments 501, 515 and 538 and French law enforcement pose for a photo Jan. 11, 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Members from all three units shared tactics and strategies to help prepare for future real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 09:42
    Photo ID: 7044467
    VIRIN: 220111-F-PJ020-1052
    Resolution: 5185x3450
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Collaborating across borders: OSI Det 501, French law enforcement team up [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

