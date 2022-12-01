Collaborating across borders: OSI Det 501, French law enforcement team up

An Office of Special Investigations Detachment 501 team member watches as members of multiple OSI Detachments and French law enforcement drive on a track during a series of training scenarios held Jan. 12, 2022, in Germany. Members of all agencies drove in a variety of scenarios including braking, 3-point turns, reversing maneuvers, and driving in adverse weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

Date Taken: 01.12.2022
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE