An Office of Special Investigations Detachment 501 team member watches as members of multiple OSI Detachments and French law enforcement drive on a track during a series of training scenarios held Jan. 12, 2022, in Germany. Members of all agencies drove in a variety of scenarios including braking, 3-point turns, reversing maneuvers, and driving in adverse weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 09:42
|Photo ID:
|7044464
|VIRIN:
|220112-F-PJ020-1350
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
Collaborating across borders: OSI Det 501, French law enforcement team up
