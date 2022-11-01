Collaborating across borders: OSI Det 501, French law enforcement team up

A member of French law enforcement handles a Heckler and Koch MP-5 sub machine gun, Jan. 11, 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Two highly-specialized French law enforcement units; the Recherche, Assistance, Intervention, Dissuasion group (RAID), and the Groupe d'intervention de la Gendarmerie nationale (National Gendarmerie Intervention Group), visited the Office of Special Investigations Detachment 501 from Jan. 11-13. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 09:42
|Photo ID:
|7044463
|VIRIN:
|220111-F-PJ020-1022
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
