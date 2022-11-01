A member of French law enforcement handles a Heckler and Koch MP-5 sub machine gun, Jan. 11, 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Two highly-specialized French law enforcement units; the Recherche, Assistance, Intervention, Dissuasion group (RAID), and the Groupe d'intervention de la Gendarmerie nationale (National Gendarmerie Intervention Group), visited the Office of Special Investigations Detachment 501 from Jan. 11-13. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 09:42 Photo ID: 7044463 VIRIN: 220111-F-PJ020-1022 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.57 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Collaborating across borders: OSI Det 501, French law enforcement team up [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.