    Collaborating across borders: OSI Det 501, French law enforcement team up [Image 5 of 6]

    Collaborating across borders: OSI Det 501, French law enforcement team up

    PULASKI BARRACKS, RP, GERMANY

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of Office of Special Investigations Detachment 501 and French National Law Enforcement conduct shooting exercises Jan. 11, 2022, at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance in Pulaski Barracks, Germany. The groups fired different types of guns while they practiced VIP protection techniques, progressing from Sig Sauer M-11s to Heckler and Koch MP-5s and MP-4s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

