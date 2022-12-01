Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Collaborating across borders: OSI Det 501, French law enforcement team up [Image 4 of 6]

    Collaborating across borders: OSI Det 501, French law enforcement team up

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A sport utility vehicle drives over snow during a series of training scenarios held Jan. 12, 2022, in Germany. Members of highly-specialized French law enforcement teams and multiple Office of Special Investigations Detachments shared tactics and strategies to help prepare for future real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

