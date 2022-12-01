A sport utility vehicle drives over snow during a series of training scenarios held Jan. 12, 2022, in Germany. Members of highly-specialized French law enforcement teams and multiple Office of Special Investigations Detachments shared tactics and strategies to help prepare for future real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 09:42 Photo ID: 7044465 VIRIN: 220112-F-PJ020-1787 Resolution: 5103x2687 Size: 1.03 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Collaborating across borders: OSI Det 501, French law enforcement team up [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.