Collaborating across borders: OSI Det 501, French law enforcement team up

U.S. Air Force Special Investigator Zachary McNair, Office of Special Investigations Detachment 501 protective service team leader, speaks to a member of French law enforcement Jan. 11, 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. OSI shared tactics and strategies with members of highly-specialized French law enforcement teams during a joint exchange event from Jan. 11-13. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

