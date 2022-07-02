U.S. Air Force Maj. Amanda Sherek, 621st Contingency Response Wing legal advisor, documents legal counsel she provided to the commander regarding the simulated host nation Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The 621st CRW conducted a Large Readiness Exercise to evaluate the unit’s ability to operate through various challenges including COVID-19 and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 22:41
|Photo ID:
|7043140
|VIRIN:
|220207-F-XN788-1169
|Resolution:
|7797x5198
|Size:
|6.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRW conducts Large Readiness Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
