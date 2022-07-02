CRW conducts Large Readiness Exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. Benjamin Byers (left) and Benjamin Smith (right), both with the 821st Contingency Response Squadron, set up a TMQ-53 tactical meteorological sensor Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. Byers is a radar, airfield and weather systems unit type code manager and Smith is a contingency response weather forecaster, and both are participating in the 621st Contingency Response Wing’s Large Readiness Exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White)

