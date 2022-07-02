CRW conducts Large Readiness Exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Damien Butler, 821st Contingency Response Squadron fire team member, directs Airmen on where to go after getting their weapons issued Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The 621st Contingency Response Wing simulated a deployment of approximately 120 Airmen for a Large Readiness Exercise to evaluate the unit’s ability to operate through various challenges including COVID-19 and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White)

