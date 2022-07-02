Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRW conducts Large Readiness Exercise [Image 4 of 8]

    CRW conducts Large Readiness Exercise

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Damien Butler, 821st Contingency Response Squadron fire team member, directs Airmen on where to go after getting their weapons issued Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The 621st Contingency Response Wing simulated a deployment of approximately 120 Airmen for a Large Readiness Exercise to evaluate the unit’s ability to operate through various challenges including COVID-19 and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 22:41
    Photo ID: 7043136
    VIRIN: 220207-F-XN788-1098
    Resolution: 7780x5187
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRW conducts Large Readiness Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

