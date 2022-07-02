U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. Benjamin Smith (left) and Benjamin Byers (right), both with the 821st Contingency Response Squadron, set up a TMQ-53 tactical meteorological sensor Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. Smith is a contingency response weather forecaster and Byers is a radar, airfield and weather systems unit type code manager, and both are participating in the 621st Contingency Response Wing’s Large Readiness Exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 22:41
|Photo ID:
|7043138
|VIRIN:
|220207-F-XN788-1127
|Resolution:
|6834x4556
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRW conducts Large Readiness Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
