U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. Benjamin Smith (left) and Benjamin Byers (right), both with the 821st Contingency Response Squadron, set up a TMQ-53 tactical meteorological sensor Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. Smith is a contingency response weather forecaster and Byers is a radar, airfield and weather systems unit type code manager, and both are participating in the 621st Contingency Response Wing’s Large Readiness Exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 22:41 Photo ID: 7043138 VIRIN: 220207-F-XN788-1127 Resolution: 6834x4556 Size: 4.67 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CRW conducts Large Readiness Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.