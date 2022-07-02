Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRW conducts Large Readiness Exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    CRW conducts Large Readiness Exercise

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. Benjamin Smith (left) and Benjamin Byers (right), both with the 821st Contingency Response Squadron, set up a TMQ-53 tactical meteorological sensor Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. Smith is a contingency response weather forecaster and Byers is a radar, airfield and weather systems unit type code manager, and both are participating in the 621st Contingency Response Wing’s Large Readiness Exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 22:41
    Photo ID: 7043138
    VIRIN: 220207-F-XN788-1127
    Resolution: 6834x4556
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRW conducts Large Readiness Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Field exercise

    U.S. Air Force
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    CRW
    Contingency Response

