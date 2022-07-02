U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing assemble a tent for the tactical operations center Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The 621st CRW conducted a Large Readiness Exercise to evaluate the unit’s self-assessment capabilities and their ability to operate through various challenges including COVID-19 and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 22:41 Photo ID: 7043135 VIRIN: 220207-F-XN788-1053 Resolution: 7935x5290 Size: 5.38 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CRW conducts Large Readiness Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.