U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing assemble a tent for the tactical operations center Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The 621st CRW conducted a Large Readiness Exercise to evaluate the unit’s self-assessment capabilities and their ability to operate through various challenges including COVID-19 and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 22:41
|Photo ID:
|7043135
|VIRIN:
|220207-F-XN788-1053
|Resolution:
|7935x5290
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRW conducts Large Readiness Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT