CRW conducts Large Readiness Exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taliyah Franklin, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron personnel support for contingency operations team chief, briefs Airmen on personnel accountability measures Feb. 7, 2022, upon arrival at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The 621st Contingency Response Wing simulated a deployment of approximately 120 Airmen for a Large Readiness Exercise to evaluate the unit’s ability to operate through various challenges including COVID-19 and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White)

