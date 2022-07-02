Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Receiving [Image 7 of 8]

    Alpha Company Receiving

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Dean Picarra with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, arrives at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 7, 2022. After the recruits are checked for prohibited items, they make a phone call, receive haircuts, and are issued their gear. Picarra was recruited out of Las Vegas Nevada, with Recruiting Station Salt Lake City Utah. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 02:46
    Photo ID: 7041536
    VIRIN: 220207-M-RO791-1338
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Alpha Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alpha Company
    USMC
    Receiving
    MCRDSD

