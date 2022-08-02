Alpha Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, wait in line to receive haircuts at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 7, 2022. Recruits stored their personal belongings in bins and filled out administrative forms to begin training. The recruits are checked for prohibited items, make a phone call, receive haircuts, and are issued their gear before beginning the thirteen weeks of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

