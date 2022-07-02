Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Receiving [Image 1 of 8]

    Alpha Company Receiving

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicolas Conenna, a receiving Drill Instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, prepares to welcome the new recruits of Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion at MCRD San Diego, Feb. 7, 2022. Once recruits step off the bus and onto the yellow footprints, their thirteen weeks of training begins. After the recruits are checked for prohibited items, they make a phone call, receive haircuts, and are issued their gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 02:46
    Photo ID: 7041530
    VIRIN: 220207-M-RO791-1005
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alpha Company
    USMC
    Receiving
    MCRDSD

