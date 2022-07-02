Alpha Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, arrive at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 7, 2022. Recruits were briefed on the Uniform Code of Military Justice before making phone calls and receiving haircuts. After the recruits are checked for prohibited items and receive gear, they begin the thirteen weeks of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

