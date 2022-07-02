U.S. Marine Corps Recruit William Grigry, a recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, gets his hair cut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 7, 2022. The recruits’ first haircut represents the beginning of the transformation from civilian to Marine. Grigry was recruited out of Weatherford Texas, with Recruiting Station Dallas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 02:46
|Photo ID:
|7041534
|VIRIN:
|220207-M-RO791-1201
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT