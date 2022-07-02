U.S. Marine Corps Recruit William Grigry, a recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, gets his hair cut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 7, 2022. The recruits’ first haircut represents the beginning of the transformation from civilian to Marine. Grigry was recruited out of Weatherford Texas, with Recruiting Station Dallas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 02:46 Photo ID: 7041534 VIRIN: 220207-M-RO791-1201 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.89 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.