Maj. Craig Aman, Division Surgeon and medical planner with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) briefs Soldiers during a Deployment Readiness Exercise Feb 8, 2022, Fort Campbell, Ky. The purpose of the brief was to inform Soldiers about how Covid-19 vaccination status affects their deployment readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jayden Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 18:11 Photo ID: 7041082 VIRIN: 220208-A-ZM578-316 Resolution: 3815x2725 Size: 5.53 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division(Air Assault) conducts EDRE [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kendall Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.