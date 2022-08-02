Maj. Craig Aman, Division Surgeon and medical planner with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) briefs Soldiers during a Deployment Readiness Exercise Feb 8, 2022, Fort Campbell, Ky. The purpose of the brief was to inform Soldiers about how Covid-19 vaccination status affects their deployment readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jayden Woods)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 18:11
|Photo ID:
|7041082
|VIRIN:
|220208-A-ZM578-316
|Resolution:
|3815x2725
|Size:
|5.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division(Air Assault) conducts EDRE [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kendall Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
