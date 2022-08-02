Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division(Air Assault) conducts EDRE

Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division(Air Assault), take part in weapons and sensitive item draw for the Deployment Readiness Exercise Feb. 8, 2022, Fort Campbell, Ky. During this process soldiers sign for and receive the weapons they are qualified to carry and any other items that will help them complete their mission. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Kendall Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

