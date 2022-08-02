Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division(Air Assault) conducts EDRE

Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division(Air Assault), take part in manifest processing for a DRE, Deployment Readiness Exercise, Feb. 8, 2022, Fort Campbell, Ky. The manifest portion of the DRE is to make sure Soldiers have their accountable items such as their identification tags and Common Access Card. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Kendall Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

