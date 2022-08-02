Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division(Air Assault) conducts EDRE

Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division(Air Assault), gather to get further instructions from company leadership on their chalk number and any last minute tasks to be completed during the Battalion’s Deployment Readiness Exercise Feb. 8, 2022, Fort Campbell, Ky. Each group, or chalk, move by bus to their next staging area. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Kendall Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

