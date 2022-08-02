Soldiers with Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) draw weapons and sensitive equipment from the armory for a Deployment Readiness Exercise Feb 8, 2022, Fort Campbell, Ky. During this process each Soldier signs for their assigned equipment and is personally responsible for maintaining accountability of their equipment. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jayden Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 18:12 Photo ID: 7041081 VIRIN: 220208-A-ZM578-189 Resolution: 4446x3176 Size: 8.01 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division(Air Assault) conducts EDRE [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kendall Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.