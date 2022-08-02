Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division(Air Assault) conducts EDRE

Soldiers with Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) draw weapons and sensitive equipment from the armory for a Deployment Readiness Exercise Feb 8, 2022, Fort Campbell, Ky. During this process each Soldier signs for their assigned equipment and is personally responsible for maintaining accountability of their equipment. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jayden Woods)
