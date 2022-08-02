Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division(Air Assault) conducts EDRE

Capt. Evan Freemyer with the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) briefs HHBn Soldiers during a Deployment Readiness Exercise Feb 8, 2022, Fort Campbell, Ky. The purpose of the brief was to inform soldiers about the rules of engagement when deployed overseas. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jayden Woods)

