    Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division(Air Assault) conducts EDRE [Image 4 of 6]

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division(Air Assault) conducts EDRE

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Spc. Kendall Lewis 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Evan Freemyer with the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) briefs HHBn Soldiers during a Deployment Readiness Exercise Feb 8, 2022, Fort Campbell, Ky. The purpose of the brief was to inform soldiers about the rules of engagement when deployed overseas. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jayden Woods)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 18:13
    Photo ID: 7041080
    VIRIN: 220208-A-ZM578-121
    Resolution: 3981x2844
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division(Air Assault) conducts EDRE [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kendall Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

