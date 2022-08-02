Capt. Evan Freemyer with the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) briefs HHBn Soldiers during a Deployment Readiness Exercise Feb 8, 2022, Fort Campbell, Ky. The purpose of the brief was to inform soldiers about the rules of engagement when deployed overseas. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jayden Woods)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 18:13
|Photo ID:
|7041080
|VIRIN:
|220208-A-ZM578-121
|Resolution:
|3981x2844
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division(Air Assault) conducts EDRE [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kendall Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT