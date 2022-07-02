A group of U.S. Army Humvees line up near a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, in Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 7, 2022. Approximately 1,700 soldiers deployed to Poland in support of NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 10:55
|Photo ID:
|7040359
|VIRIN:
|220207-F-PJ020-2093
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|RZESZóW, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT