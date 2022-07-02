435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland

U.S. Air Force maintenance and aerial port professionals assigned to the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing check under a U.S. Army Humvee for lingering chains at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 7, 2022. Members of the 521st AMOW deployed to support the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing in Poland to prepare the airport for the U.S. Army forces arrival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

