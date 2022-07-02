Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland [Image 4 of 7]

    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland

    RZESZóW, POLAND

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force maintenance and aerial port professionals assigned to the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing check under a U.S. Army Humvee for lingering chains at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 7, 2022. Members of the 521st AMOW deployed to support the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing in Poland to prepare the airport for the U.S. Army forces arrival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 10:55
    Photo ID: 7040356
    VIRIN: 220207-F-PJ020-1322
    Resolution: 6048x3091
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: RZESZóW, PL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    82nd Airborne Division
    435 AGOW
    joint operations
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

