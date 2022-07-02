A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group spots a 10K all-terrain forklift unloading cargo at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 7, 2022. Approximately 150 personnel from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing deployed to support NATO Allies and partners, specializing in combat communications, air traffic control, cargo transportation and airfield management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 10:55
|Photo ID:
|7040358
|VIRIN:
|220207-F-PJ020-1414
|Resolution:
|4088x2720
|Size:
|481.83 KB
|Location:
|RZESZóW, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT