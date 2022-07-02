A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group spots a 10K all-terrain forklift unloading cargo at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 7, 2022. Approximately 150 personnel from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing deployed to support NATO Allies and partners, specializing in combat communications, air traffic control, cargo transportation and airfield management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 10:55 Photo ID: 7040358 VIRIN: 220207-F-PJ020-1414 Resolution: 4088x2720 Size: 481.83 KB Location: RZESZóW, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.