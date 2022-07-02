Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland [Image 6 of 7]

    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland

    RZESZóW, POLAND

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group spots a 10K all-terrain forklift unloading cargo at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 7, 2022. Approximately 150 personnel from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing deployed to support NATO Allies and partners, specializing in combat communications, air traffic control, cargo transportation and airfield management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 10:55
    Photo ID: 7040358
    VIRIN: 220207-F-PJ020-1414
    Resolution: 4088x2720
    Size: 481.83 KB
    Location: RZESZóW, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland
    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland
    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland
    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland
    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland
    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland
    435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    82nd Airborne Division
    435 AGOW
    joint operations
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT