435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland

Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division share a chat at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 7, 2022. Approximately 1,700 soldiers deployed to Poland in support of NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
