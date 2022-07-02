Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 10:54 Photo ID: 7040354 VIRIN: 220207-F-PJ020-1150 Resolution: 4770x3174 Size: 1.03 MB Location: RZESZóW, PL

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.