A member of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division departs a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, in Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 7, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division specializes in parachute assaults in austere environments. This arrival is a concrete demonstration of U.S. support to NATO Allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 10:54 Photo ID: 7040353 VIRIN: 220207-F-PJ020-1107 Resolution: 5065x3370 Size: 724.77 KB Location: RZESZóW, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.