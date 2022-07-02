A U.S. Air Force Airman marshals a U.S. Army Humvee out of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, in Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 7, 2022. U.S. personnel and equipment arrived to support NATO Allies and partners in order to improve a collective readiness, interoperability, and relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
This work, 435th AGOW and 521st AMOW receive 82nd Airborne Division in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
