    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19 [Image 9 of 11]

    Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 86th Medical Group discuss training for medics regarding the new ElectroCardiogram (EKG) at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 3, 2022. An EKG takes a snapshot of a patient's cardiac rhythms, which helps medical providers diagnose and treat dysrhythmia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 03:02
    Photo ID: 7039977
    VIRIN: 220203-F-GK375-144
    Resolution: 5407x3605
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19, by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19

    TAGS

    Vaccination
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    USAF
    COVID-19
    86 OMRS

