Airmen assigned to the 86th Medical Group discuss training for medics regarding the new ElectroCardiogram (EKG) at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 3, 2022. An EKG takes a snapshot of a patient's cardiac rhythms, which helps medical providers diagnose and treat dysrhythmia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 03:02
|Photo ID:
|7039977
|VIRIN:
|220203-F-GK375-144
|Resolution:
|5407x3605
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19 [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19
