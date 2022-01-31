U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Latasha Smith, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron warrior medicine clinic flight chief, is the point of contact for all of the 86th Medical Group COVID-19 vaccine lines at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Smith directly oversees the schedule, patient administration and treatment rendered by 48 medics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 03:02
|Photo ID:
|7039974
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-GK375-011
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19 [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT