Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Latasha Smith, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron warrior medicine clinic flight chief, right, administers the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to Airman 1st Class Trinity Duncan, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron security police, left, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2022. Since Jan. 4, 2021, Smith has been the continual point of contact for all of the 86th Medical Group COVID-19 vaccine lines, directly overseeing the schedule, patient administration and treatment rendered by 48 medics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

