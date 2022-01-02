U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Latasha Smith, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron warrior medicine clinic flight chief, manages patient schedules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 1, 2022. Smith oversees operations for 26 staff members that render comprehensive care for approximately 8,000 active duty service members, supporting 175 units and three wings.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 03:02
|Photo ID:
|7039976
|VIRIN:
|220201-F-GK375-103
|Resolution:
|4938x3490
|Size:
|976.16 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19 [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT