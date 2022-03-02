U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Latasha Smith, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron warrior medicine clinic flight chief, checks a patient’s vital signs at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 3, 2022. Checking a patient’s vital signs is part of a health and wellness check that ensures that an Airman is ready for a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 03:02
|Photo ID:
|7039978
|VIRIN:
|220203-F-GK375-185
|Resolution:
|4682x3712
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19 [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19
