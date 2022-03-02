Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19 [Image 10 of 11]

    Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Latasha Smith, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron warrior medicine clinic flight chief, checks a patient’s vital signs at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 3, 2022. Checking a patient’s vital signs is part of a health and wellness check that ensures that an Airman is ready for a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    Vaccination
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    USAF
    COVID-19
    86 OMRS

