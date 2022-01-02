Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19 [Image 7 of 11]

    Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Latasha Smith, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron warrior medicine clinic flight chief, second from right, discusses her career field training during a meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 1, 2022. Smith is in charge of a flight of 26 active duty members in whom she receives extreme satisfaction ensuring that they are fully taken care of and good to go by reviewing promotion evaluations, working on education records and helping them be better NCOs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 03:02
    Photo ID: 7039975
    VIRIN: 220201-F-GK375-058
    Resolution: 4790x3582
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Latasha Smith: Warrior against COVID-19

    Vaccination
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    USAF
    COVID-19
    86 OMRS

