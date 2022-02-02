Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice [Image 9 of 11]

    F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Garret ‘Toro’ Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) commander and pilot, performs a four-point turn during practice at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 2, 2022. The VDT plays a significant role in not only maintaining community relations for the Air Force, but also in recruiting future members of our service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

