Maj. Garret ‘Toro’ Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) commander and pilot, performs an aerial maneuver during practice at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 2, 2022. The VDT plays a significant role in not only maintaining community relations for the Air Force, but also in recruiting future members of our service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 11:54
|Photo ID:
|7038715
|VIRIN:
|220202-F-ZB805-132
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|9.9 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
