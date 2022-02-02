F-16 Viper Demo Team preseason practice

Maj. Garret ‘Toro’ Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) commander and pilot, performs an aerial maneuver during practice at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 2, 2022. The VDT travels to roughly 20 air shows across the United States each year where they engage with local media and members of the community in which they are performing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
